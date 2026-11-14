Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha Arrive at Golden Pagoda in Namsai

Guwahati: The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha arrived at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh, on 14th Novembe. Received by Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the relics reached Namsai for the final leg of a three-district exposition marking Abhidhamma Divas (Lhabab Duchen).

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik received the sacred Piprahwa relics at Nalung Helipad on Saturday before they were taken to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also attended the reception and highlighted the historical and spiritual importance of the relics. Announcing their arrival through a post on social media platform , Mein wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Abhidhamma Divas [Lhabab Duchen], Namsai receives the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha today."

Mein also highlighted their association with the ancient Shakya clan and the life of Lord Buddha.

General viewing hours have been scheduled from 6 am to 4 pm, allowing devotees and visitors to pay their respects during the seven-day exposition. The arrival on Abhidhamma Divas, also known as Lhabab Duchen, adds religious significance to the Namsai programme. The occasion commemorates Lord Buddha's descent from the heavenly realm.

The Namsai programme marks the final stage of the exposition across three districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The sacred Piprahwa relics were first displayed at Tawang Monastery from 31st October to 7th November. The second phase took place at TGL Monastery in Bomdila from 8th November to 13th November .

Following the conclusion of the Bomdila programme, the relics arrived in Namsai on 14th November.

The three locations—Tawang, West Kameng and Namsai—form the districts covered by the exposition, bringing the sacred relics to Buddhist communities across different parts of the state.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organising the exposition in collaboration with the National Museum, New Delhi, and the International Buddhist Confederation.

The programme provides devotees an opportunity to view and venerate the relics, which hold historical and religious significance for Buddhist communities worldwide. With their arrival at the Golden Pagoda, the Namsai leg of the exposition is now underway and will continue until 20th November.