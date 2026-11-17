Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on 17th November, rejected the bail application of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Debeswar Bora, who was arrested on 7th September, over allegations of corruption and possession of disproportionate assets. Bora, a former Dhemaji District Development Commissioner (DDC), is also accused of accepting bribes in exchange for awarding contracts.

Debeswar Bora, a former Dhemaji District Development Commissioner, was arrested by the Chief Minister's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit on 7th September 2026, after allegations of corruption and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the reporter's input, the investigation followed a complaint lodged by a doctor alleging irregularities and unexplained assets linked to the ACS officer.

The allegations also include demanding or accepting substantial bribes in exchange for awarding contracts. A nine-member team from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit reportedly questioned Bora at his Dhemaji residence before taking him into custody.

The questioning lasted nearly five hours, according to the reporter's notes. The team had initiated action following the complaint alleging irregularities and unexplained assets.

The investigation also reportedly examined properties in Guwahati and Lakhimpur linked to Bora and his family members.The case against Bora involves allegations of disproportionate assets and bribery associated with the awarding of contracts.

Investigators reportedly linked properties in Guwahati and Lakhimpur to Bora and members of his family. These properties form part of the allegations surrounding his financial affairs.

The complaint that reportedly prompted the vigilance action alleged irregularities and unexplained assets. However, the specific financial discrepancies and evidence presented during the investigation have not been provided in the available information.

What Did the Gauhati High Court Decide on November 17?

The Gauhati High Court rejected Bora's bail application on November 17, 2026.

The decision means that the court did not grant the relief sought through his bail plea. However, the supplied reporter notes do not contain the court's detailed observations, the arguments advanced by either side or the specific grounds for rejecting the application.