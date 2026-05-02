Assam Forest ranger arrested by Vigilance in Lakhimpur for accepting bribe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Friday apprehended a forest ranger posted in Lakhimpur for allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to official sources, Sibasish Sandilya, an Assam Forest Service (AFS) officer serving as forest ranger of Lakhimpur Range, had allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 per vehicle per month from a complainant. The payment was sought in exchange for allowing unhindered movement of vehicles transporting forest products.

Unwilling to comply with the illegal demand, the complainant approached the Vigilance Directorate, seeking legal action. Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid on May 1 by a team of officials at the ranger’s official quarters located within the Range Office campus in Lakhimpur.

Sandilya was caught red-handed immediately after accepting Rs 12,000 as part of the demanded bribe. Officials confirmed that the tainted money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Police Station.

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