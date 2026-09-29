Gauhati High Court to Hear Bail Pleas in Zubeen Garg Case as Fast-Track Trial Continues

Guwahati: Today, the Gauhati High Court is scheduled to hear the bail application of Amritprabha Mahanta in the Zubeen Garg case. The hearing on her bail plea remained incomplete on Monday, prompting the matter to be listed again.

The court is expected to continue hearing arguments on the bail application. Bail pleas filed by Sandipan Garg and Paresh Baishya are also before the Gauhati High Court.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the case are continuing before the fast-track court in Guwahati. The court is hearing witnesses and recording statements as part of the ongoing trial.

Moreover, it is the second day of proceedings involving Tanmoy Phukan, who had also appeared before the court on Monday. Phukan, identified as one of the organisers of the yacht party linked to the case, reportedly sought justice for Zubeen Garg nearly a year after Zubeen Garg’s death.

Further developments in both the bail proceedings and the fast-track trial are awaited.