Passenger Vehicle Catches Fire After 11-KV Power Line Falls in Meghalaya

Guwahati: A passenger vehicle caught fire after an 11-KV electricity line fell on it near Umkiang in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, late Monday night, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The incident occurred on the Barak-Guwahati connecting National Highway while the vehicle was travelling towards the Barak Valley.

As per reports, the high-voltage power line suddenly fell onto the moving vehicle, causing it to catch fire. The flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, reportedly trapping several passengers inside.

First, it was assumed that multiple passengers may have been trapped in the burning vehicle. However, only one death has been confirmed so far, while another passenger was reportedly rescued in an injured condition.

The exact number of people travelling in the vehicle and the total number of casualties remain unclear.

Meghalaya Police, along with a team from the Fire Services, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured passengers, are awaited.