Gauhati High Court to Hear Bail Pleas of Two Accused in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Today, the Gauhati High Court is set to hear the bail pleas of two accused in the Zubeen Garg murder case, Sandipan Garg and Amritprabha Mahanta. The matter will come up before Justice Mitali Thakuria. The two accused have previously approached the High Court seeking bail, with their pleas having been heard during earlier proceedings.

During the previous hearing, the High Court had sought the case records from the fast-track court where the murder case is currently being heard.

The latest hearing is expected to focus on the bail applications and the submissions made by both sides. The court’s decision will determine whether the two accused are granted relief while the trial proceedings continue.

The case relates to the death of Zubeen Garg. The investigation and subsequent legal proceedings have attracted significant public attention, with developments in the case being closely followed across Assam.