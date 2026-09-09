Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s 11th Monthly Tithi Observed at Kahilipara

Guwahati: Today marks the 11th monthly death tithi of singer and musician Zubeen Garg. The tithi was observed at his residence in Kahilipara, with his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, performing the rituals. The rituals were conducted according to traditional spiritual customs as Garima Garg and family members remembered the late singer and his enduring legacy.

On the occasion, Garima Saikia Garg spoke about the food prepared for Zubeen Garg, recalling some of his favourite dishes. The meal included rice, fish curry, two varieties of fried vegetables and dal.

She also prepared the roti that Zubeen particularly enjoyed, adding a personal touch to the solemn occasion. This day brought back emotional memories for Garima, who spoke about her husband and their cherished moments together.

The observance was marked by prayers, traditional rituals and heartfelt remembrance as the family paid tribute to the singer, whose music continues to hold a special place in the hearts of every Assamese.