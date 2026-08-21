Gauhati University Hands Over 1966 Degree Certificate to Former Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Guwahati: Former Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga was formally presented with his undergraduate degree certificate by Gauhati University on Thursday, almost 60 years after he completed his final examination.

Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta handed over the certificate to Zoramthanga during a programme at the Phanidhar Dutta Seminar Hall.

Zoramthanga completed his undergraduate final examination in 1966 at Dhanamanjuri College in Manipur, which was affiliated with Gauhati University at the time. He had English as his major and secured a second-class result.

He was unable to collect his certificate then as he went underground after joining the MNF, which was engaged in an armed movement under its founder and leader Laldenga.

Recalling his decades-long journey at the university event, Zoramthanga delivered a lecture titled “From Guerrilla Fighter to a Peacemaker”. He described his life as a journey that moved from insurgency and conflict towards politics and peace.

Zoramthanga joined the MNF in 1965 and went underground the following year. He continued to work closely with Laldenga until the Mizoram Peace Accord was signed in 1986 and was involved in the organisation’s political, military and diplomatic activities.

He said the experiences of his past had reinforced the importance of dialogue, tolerance, mutual understanding and democratic principles.

Referring to his book From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister, Zoramthanga said it captures several important experiences and lessons from his political journey.

He also emphasised that lasting peace and development depend on trust, cooperation and a collective commitment to progress.

Zoramthanga thanked Gauhati University for inviting him to speak with students and the academic community and share his experiences.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta said Zoramthanga’s journey as a key political figure from the Northeast and his emphasis on peace could provide important lessons for young people.

He added that such experiences could encourage the younger generation to contribute towards creating a better future for society.