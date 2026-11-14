Gauhati University: Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infected Birthday Cake

Guwahati: Several students of Gauhati University reportedly fell ill after consuming a fungus-infected birthday cake at the AT-8 Boys' Hostel in Jalukbari, Guwahati, on the night of 13th November. The cake had reportedly been purchased from Kalpana Bakery in Sundarbari, while students handed a bakery owner over to the Jalukbari Police Outpost following the incident.

As per information, hostel residents jointly purchased a birthday cake to celebrate the birthday of a fellow student on 13th November. The students reportedly shared the cake during the celebration. However, they subsequently noticed fungal growth on the product and began experiencing illness.

The incident occurred at the AT-8 Boys' Hostel on the Gauhati University campus in Jalukbari, Guwahati.

After the incident, several affected students were taken to the university hospital for treatment. The available information identifies Krishanu Kumar Deka, Plabit Nath and Kuldip Kalita among those admitted.

The cake was reportedly purchased from Kalpana Bakery, located in Sundarbari, Jalukbari. However, the students also raised questions about the involvement of New Prince Bakery, whose hawker allegedly supplied the cake.

As per students' allegations, the cake's expiry date had already passed when it was sold. They questioned the responsibility of both bakeries in connection with the supply of the product.

However, the exact number of students who fell ill, the nature of their symptoms and their latest medical conditions have not been specified in the available information. Following the incident, the students handed the owner of Prince Bakery over to the Jalukbari Police Outpost.

The students reportedly questioned how a cake showing fungal growth could have been supplied for consumption and raised concerns about the responsibility of the bakeries involved.

However, no verified statement from the bakery representatives or Jalukbari Police Outpost was available was provided

Further confirmation from the police, university authorities and the bakeries involved would be necessary to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.