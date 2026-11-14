Guwahati: Class 9 Student Allegedly Attacks Mother, Later Commits Suicide

Guwahati: A Class 9 student allegedly attacked his 50-year-old mother, Chandrani Kalita, with a sharp weapon at their residence in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam area on 13th November. The student, reportedly enrolled at Gurukul School in Geetanagar, later died by suicide after falling from a building in the ABC area of the city.

As per information in the initial incident reports, the alleged attack took place on the evening of 13th November at East Jyotinagar, in the Haldhi Mill area of Bamunimaidam, Guwahati.

The student allegedly used a sharp weapon to attack his mother, Chandrani Kalita, leaving her seriously injured. The circumstances that led to the incident have not been established in the information provided. Kalita was subsequently taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where she is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Reports indicated that the student allegedly posted about the incident in his school group after attacking his mother. The student was a ninth standard student at Gurukul School in Geetanagar. He later died by suicide after falling from a building in the ABC area of Guwahati.

The available information does not establish the circumstances preceding his death or explain what prompted the alleged attack. There are conflicting details in the initial information about the building from which the student reportedly fell.

While some initial reports identified the building as Mayur Heights, later information referred to it as Mayur Garden in the ABC area.

Chandrani Kalita, aged 50, is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).She sustained serious injuries in the alleged attack and is currently admitted to the hospital's ICU. Her condition has been described as critical.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack, the student's subsequent death and the events leading up to both incidents remain unclear based on the available information.

As per neighbour’s statement the teenager was a polite and a friendly boy.The incident has left several important questions unanswered, including the circumstances that preceded the alleged attack and the student's subsequent death.

The student allegedly used a sharp weapon to attack his mother, Chandrani Kalita, leaving her seriously injured. The circumstances that led to the incident have not been established in the information provided.

Initial reports indicated that the student allegedly posted about the incident in his school group after attacking his mother. The incident has left several important questions unanswered, including the circumstances that preceded the alleged attack and the student's later death.