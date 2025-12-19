Rampage in Nagaon Villages: Wild Elephants Wreck Havoc Across Fields in Kampur

Nagaon: A massive herd of wild elephants has caused widespread devastation in the Kampur Revenue Circle of Nagaon district, destroying crops over hundreds of bighas and pushing local farmers into deep distress.
According to local sources, a herd of more than 150 elephants entered the Lomati area under Tetelisara and Bengenaati villages during the night and completely ruined over 300 bighas of pumpkin (rongalau) cultivation. The crops were almost ready for harvest, and farmers say the damage has resulted in losses worth several lakhs of rupees.
Most of the affected farmers are from Dhing and nearby areas who had invested heavily in seasonal vegetable farming. By morning, vast stretches of farmland were found flattened, with gourds trampled and eaten by the elephants.
“This was our only source of income this season,” said a farmer from Lomati. “We spent months working in these fields. Everything is gone in one night.”
Residents said this is not an isolated incident. The same herd has been roaming the area for more than a month, entering farmlands almost every night in search of food. The elephants have already damaged crops in Tetelisara, Bengenaati and Lomati, and their movement has now spread to Naipam, Barkala, Palengtoli and Rantholi areas under Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle.
Apart from the Pumpkin, elephants have destroyed paddy fields, brinjal, tomato and other vegetables. In some villages, houses and granaries have also been damaged, forcing families to stay awake at night to protect their homes.
Villagers blame the growing human-elephant conflict on large-scale deforestation in nearby hill areas. Locals allege that continuous destruction of forest land has reduced natural food sources for elephants, forcing them to move into human settlements.
“Every year during harvest season, elephants come down from the Kathiatoli forest range,” said a resident. “But this year, the damage is much worse than ever before.”
Affected farmers are now urging the forest department and the local MLA to step in immediately. They are demanding proper elephant control measures, regular patrols, and timely compensation for their losses.
“We respect wildlife, but we also need protection,” said another farmer. “If this continues, our survival will become impossible.”
As the elephants continue to camp near the Lomati fields, fear and uncertainty prevail across Kampur. Villagers hope the authorities will act quickly before the situation worsens further.