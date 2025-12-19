Rampage in Nagaon Villages: Wild Elephants Wreck Havoc Across Fields in Kampur

Nagaon: A massive herd of wild elephants has caused widespread devastation in the Kampur Revenue Circle of Nagaon district, destroying crops over hundreds of bighas and pushing local farmers into deep distress.

According to local sources, a herd of more than 150 elephants entered the Lomati area under Tetelisara and Bengenaati villages during the night and completely ruined over 300 bighas of pumpkin (rongalau) cultivation. The crops were almost ready for harvest, and farmers say the damage has resulted in losses worth several lakhs of rupees.

Most of the affected farmers are from Dhing and nearby areas who had invested heavily in seasonal vegetable farming. By morning, vast stretches of farmland were found flattened, with gourds trampled and eaten by the elephants.

“This was our only source of income this season,” said a farmer from Lomati. “We spent months working in these fields. Everything is gone in one night.”

Residents said this is not an isolated incident. The same herd has been roaming the area for more than a month, entering farmlands almost every night in search of food. The elephants have already damaged crops in Tetelisara, Bengenaati and Lomati, and their movement has now spread to Naipam, Barkala, Palengtoli and Rantholi areas under Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle.