Gaurav Gogoi Alleges ‘Political Understanding’ Behind Bhupen Borah’s Exit from Congress

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday alleged that Bhupen Kumar Borah’s resignation from the Congress and his swift move to join the BJP have vindicated long-circulating speculation about his proximity to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Gogoi said the Congress had previously chosen not to give credence to rumours suggesting a close understanding between Borah and the Chief Minister. However, he remarked that recent developments appear to lend weight to those suspicions.
“There were persistent rumours about a close relationship between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bhupen Borah. We made a conscious effort not to believe them,” Gogoi said. “But we often wondered how details of confidential party meetings would reach a particular journalist known to be close to the Chief Minister. Now, these rumours seem to have found confirmation.”
Gogoi further questioned the timing of Borah’s political shift, pointing out that he joined the BJP barely a day after stepping down from the Congress.
“A day after resigning from the Congress, Bhupen Borah had no hesitation in joining the BJP and aligning himself with Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said, adding that such a swift transition raises legitimate political questions.
The Congress MP also claimed that the development reflects unease within the ruling establishment.
Referring to alleged land holdings, Gogoi said the public is increasingly questioning how thousands of acres of land are linked to one family. He asserted that the Congress, through its campaigns, has been highlighting what he described as the Chief Minister’s real estate interests.
“That is why they have taken this decision — to divert public attention,” he alleged.
Maintaining that Borah’s departure would not weaken the party, Gogoi said the Congress remains focused on its political battle in the state.
“This will not affect our campaign. We will continue our struggle and work to remove Himanta Biswa Sarma from power,” he stated.
Gogoi also pointed to what he described as inconsistency in the Chief Minister’s stance. He recalled that Sarma had recently criticised Borah over alleged misconduct during an interaction with a Mahila Congress leader and that a complaint was pending before the Women’s Commission.
“Just days ago, Himanta Biswa Sarma was criticising Bhupen Borah. Today, he presents him as an upright leader. The public can see this contradiction,” Gogoi said.