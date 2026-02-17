Gaurav Gogoi ‘Pakistan Links’ Case Handed to Centre: Assam CM

Mirzapur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that the alleged Pakistan links involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have been transferred to the Central government for further investigation.
“We have transferred this case with proofs to the Central government and the Central government will investigate the matter,” Sarma told reporters on Tuesday in Mirzapur.
The development comes amid a continuing political row in Assam, with the Chief Minister repeatedly alleging that Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, had links with Pakistan-based individuals.
Sarma has claimed that the matter has implications for national security.
Earlier, the Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the allegations. According to Sarma, the probe gathered material that required investigation beyond the jurisdiction of the state police, including aspects that may involve international coordination.
The Chief Minister has also alleged that Gogoi visited Pakistan on an invitation from the ISI and that his wife had professional associations with a Pakistani firm.
He has also named Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, claiming he had connections with the Gogoi family and had made remarks critical of India.
Citing the sensitive nature of the evidence, Sarma had announced that the case would be referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs for a comprehensive probe.
In February 2026, he further claimed that Gogoi’s son had surrendered his Indian citizenship, linking the development to the broader controversy.
However, Gaurav Gogoi has strongly rejected the charges. He maintained that there is no truth to the allegations and accused the Chief Minister of trying to manufacture a controversy for political gain.
According to Gogoi, the move is driven by fear of the BJP losing ground in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections and is an attempt to divert public attention from key issues.