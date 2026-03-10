Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain will destroy Congress; BJP will benefit if they stay: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, claiming that party leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain would end up destroying the party and that the BJP would benefit if they continued to remain in the Congress.
“Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain will destroy the Congress party. If they remain in the Congress party, the BJP will benefit,” Sarma said while speaking to reporters in Guwahati.
He added that the situation was similar to national politics, remarking that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to return to power as long as Rahul Gandhi remained in the Congress.
The Chief Minister also spoke about the party’s political programmes and preparations for the upcoming elections. He said the BJP would finalise its list of candidates between March 11 and March 15.
“We will have to finalise the list of candidates between March 11 to March 15. If the Election Commission postpones the poll dates, then we will do the third phase of Yatra; otherwise, this Yatra will continue along with the election,” Sarma said.
Referring to his recent visits to different areas of the state, the Chief Minister alleged that the Congress had attempted to create disturbances in some places during his tour. However, he claimed that the party had little presence in many of the areas he visited.
“Congress tried to create problems in some areas during my visit. I saw no sign of Congress in areas where Sanatani, Adivasi, Hindu, and Assamese people (both Hindu and Muslim) live,” he said.
Sarma’s remarks come amid intensifying political activity in the state as parties prepare for the upcoming elections.