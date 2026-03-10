Assam eases mutual transfer rules for teachers, says Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati: The Assam government has simplified the mutual transfer process for teachers, allowing newly appointed teachers to apply and removing the earlier restriction that barred teachers from reapplying within two years after a transfer.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared the development, stating that the reform has been introduced to make the process easier for teachers while maintaining the quality of education for students.
“The Govt of Assam has simplified the mutual transfer process for teachers. Newly appointed teachers can now apply for mutual transfer, and the earlier 2-year restriction on reapplying after a transfer has been withdrawn. This reform will improve convenience for teachers while ensuring quality education for students,” Pegu said.
An official notification issued by the School Education Department stated that Clause 8 of the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation and Posting) Act, 2020 provides that mutual transfer of teachers shall be conducted every year through an online process in a transparent manner without adversely affecting academic support to students.
The notification further said that a large number of teachers have recently been appointed in elementary and secondary schools and allowing mutual transfers among teachers of the same status will not adversely affect academic support to students.
“Mutual transfer of teachers does not affect the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) of the schools,” the notification said.
In the notification, the government stated that, in public interest and for administrative convenience, the decision has been taken to facilitate locational advantages for teachers so that they can focus on providing quality education to students.
Under the new instructions, “Mutual transfer shall also be allowed for newly appointed teachers, provided that such transfer takes place strictly between teachers of the same status and through the prescribed online process”.
“The existing condition restricting a teacher who has already availed a transfer from applying again within a period of two (2) years is hereby withdrawn,” it added.
All other provisions of the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation and Posting) Act, 2020 and related rules and guidelines will remain unchanged, the notification said.