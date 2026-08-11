Gaurav Gogoi Targets Centre Over Parliament Functioning, Questions Amit Shah’s Absence

New Delhi: Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the functioning of Parliament and the government’s handling of recent student protests in Jharkhand.

Gogoi questioned the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent two-day discussion on education in Parliament. He said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had participated in the debate and put forward their views, but questioned why Shah did not take part.

The Congress leader also questioned the absence of the Union Education Minister, alleging that the Opposition had been demanding his presence in Parliament for around 15 days. Gogoi questioned why the government chose to hold a discussion on education towards the end of the parliamentary session.

Gogoi also raised allegations regarding the use of pellet guns during student protests and sought accountability from the Union Home Minister. He questioned who had authorised the alleged firing and said Shah should take responsibility if the allegations were found to be true.

Referring to the student protests in Jharkhand, Gogoi said Rahul Gandhi had condemned the alleged lathi-charge on students shortly after the incident. He accused the BJP-led government of trying to protect the Union Education Minister while questioning the conduct and character of the protesting students.

The Congress chief further referred to allegations that abusive language was used against women protesters at Jantar Mantar and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the matter.

Gogoi also called for a discussion on allegations surrounding “donation theft”, as the Opposition and the government continued to clash over the protests and the functioning of Parliament.