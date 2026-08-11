Assam Floods Claim 101 Lives, Over 1.26 Lakh People Still Affected

Guwahati: Assam’s flood situation continues to remain critical, with the death toll reaching 101 and 1,26,431 people still affected across 10 districts, according to the latest flood assessment released on August 10.

Data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) showed that flooding has spread across 25 revenue circles and 458 villages. Golaghat remains the worst-affected district in terms of population, with 71,061 people impacted. Sivasagar recorded 21,600 affected people, followed by Nagaon with 16,908 and Jorhat with 13,166.

Charaideo reported 2,539 affected people, while 852 people were affected in Karbi Anglong and 305 in Darrang. Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Lakhimpur and Cachar are among the other districts facing the impact of the floods.

Agricultural land has also suffered extensive damage, with 11,287.04 hectares of crop area reported submerged. Nagaon accounted for the largest share of the affected farmland at 4,194.1 hectares. Sivasagar and Golaghat followed with 2,210 hectares and 2,040.94 hectares, respectively.

The flood situation has been aggravated by rising water levels in three rivers. The Dhansiri (South) at Golaghat and Numaligarh, along with the Kushiyara at Sribhumi, were flowing above their respective danger levels in the Central Water Commission’s August 10 bulletin. None of the rivers, however, had crossed the highest flood level.

Relief operations have been expanded, with 89 relief camps and distribution centres functioning in the affected districts. Around 8,447 people are currently staying in relief camps, including 3,648 men, 3,593 women and 1,143 children.

The floods have caused damage to homes and essential infrastructure. As many as 168 houses were either fully or severely damaged, while another 364 sustained partial damage. Damage was also reported to 28 other structures.

Road connectivity has been hit at several locations, with 24 road stretches damaged. A bridge in Sivasagar’s Amguri revenue circle was also affected, while an embankment in Nagaon’s Samaguri revenue circle suffered flood-related damage.

Rescue teams have deployed 58 boats in the affected areas, helping evacuate 40 people. Medical teams have also been positioned at four locations to provide emergency healthcare support.