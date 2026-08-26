Gaurav Gogoi Urges Centre to Address ‘Silent Lead Poisoning Crisis’ in India

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called on the Centre to launch a nationwide strategy to detect and prevent lead poisoning, describing exposure to the toxic metal as a long-standing public health concern with serious implications for children.

In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda on August 24, Gogoi sought urgent intervention to strengthen screening, surveillance and treatment facilities, particularly in areas located near mines, industries and other potential sources of lead contamination.

The Assam MP cited estimates suggesting that about 275 million children in India have blood lead levels of at least 5 micrograms per decilitre. Around 64 million children are estimated to have levels above 10 micrograms per decilitre, he said.

Gogoi warned that children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure, which can interfere with brain development and learning. Long-term exposure among adults, he said, has also been associated with serious health problems, including cardiovascular and kidney-related complications.

He further drew attention to possible exposure through food products. Referring to a study carried out in 34 cities between 2021 and 2023, Gogoi said a significant proportion of turmeric samples tested contained lead beyond the permissible limit.

The MP also sought closer scrutiny of Ayurvedic medicines, calling for stronger testing mechanisms to prevent products containing unsafe levels of lead from reaching consumers.

As part of his recommendations, Gogoi proposed regular blood lead screening at the district level, especially for children, pregnant women and populations living in high-risk locations. He also called for better diagnostic and treatment facilities at primary health centres and district hospitals.

He suggested that healthcare workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers, should receive specialised training to identify and respond to cases of lead exposure at the community level.

Gogoi also proposed using District Mineral Foundation funds in mining regions to set up laboratories, purchase testing equipment and conduct large-scale screening programmes.

On food safety, he urged the government to ask FSSAI to carry out focused inspections for lead contamination. He also called for greater coordination between the Health Ministry and the Ministry of AYUSH to strengthen safety checks on traditional medicines.

Gogoi argued that the impact of lead exposure extends beyond individual health, affecting education, economic productivity and broader social outcomes.

He urged the Centre to treat the issue as a national public health priority and take preventive measures before exposure leads to long-term consequences.