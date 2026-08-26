Flood Fury Continues in Assam, Death Toll Rises to 107

Guwahati: Assam continues to face a challenging flood situation, with water levels remaining high in several parts of the state and over 1.37 lakh people affected across 10 districts.

According to the latest data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, flooding has affected 28 revenue circles and 456 villages, while the state's flood-related death toll has climbed to 107.

The affected districts are Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Charaideo, Nagaon and Biswanath. Floodwaters have also submerged around 11,933 hectares of agricultural land, raising concerns over crop losses.

Golaghat has reported the highest number of affected people at 68,239, followed by Sivasagar with 39,495 and Jorhat with 16,259.

The continuing floods have forced thousands of residents to take shelter in relief camps. Authorities have set up 52 relief camps and 73 distribution centres, taking the total number of relief facilities to 125. Nearly 8,000 people are currently staying in relief camps, including women and children.

Sivasagar remains among the worst-hit districts, with 2,277 hectares of farmland inundated. The district has 19 relief camps accommodating 4,649 people.

In Golaghat, more than 2,006 hectares of cropland have been submerged. The district has 82 relief camps and distribution centres, with 1,876 people taking shelter in relief camps.

The Dhansiri (South) River continues to flow above the danger level at Golaghat and Numaligarh, while the Kushiyara River has crossed the danger mark at Sribhumi, according to the Central Water Commission. However, no river is currently flowing above its highest flood level.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing across the affected areas. Fifty-nine medical teams and 10 boats have been deployed, while 107 people have been evacuated by boat in Jorhat.

Flood damage has also been reported to residential properties. In Sivasagar, 516 houses have been damaged, including 176 that were fully or severely damaged and 340 that suffered partial damage.

With several areas still inundated, authorities are maintaining close surveillance of the situation and continuing rescue, relief and medical assistance for affected communities.