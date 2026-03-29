Gaurav Gogoi Writes to Nitin Gadkari Over NH-37 Bridge Collapse in Assam

Guwahati: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has written to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking urgent intervention following the collapse of a portion of the Gammon Bridge over the Dikhow river in Assam’s Sivasagar district.
In his letter, Gogoi said the incident occurred in the early hours of March 28, 2026, bringing traffic on National Highway-37, a crucial route in Upper Assam, to a complete halt.
“While it is fortunate that no lives were lost, the failure of a bridge that has been in service since 1963 raises serious concerns about infrastructure safety, maintenance protocols, and the timeliness of intervention by the concerned authorities,” the letter stated.
He further noted that structural fatigue and visible distress had reportedly been identified nearly a month prior to the collapse, but preventive measures failed to avert the incident.
Highlighting the impact of the disruption, Gogoi said commuters, patients and transporters are facing difficulties as traffic has been diverted through interior roads, resulting in longer travel time and increased logistical costs.
He also warned that any prolonged disruption on NH-37 could have wider economic and strategic implications for the region.
“In this context, I urge the Ministry to take immediate and comprehensive steps to address the situation, including ensuring swift restoration of connectivity, reviewing existing maintenance and monitoring mechanisms, and putting in place stronger safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future,” the letter read.
He stressed the need for a proactive and preventive approach to infrastructure management, particularly in regions where connectivity plays a key role in economic stability.
Gogoi also sought the minister’s personal intervention to ensure swift action and to reassure the people of Assam that such lapses are addressed with urgency and accountability.