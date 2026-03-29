Lower Subansiri Project to Generate 2,000 MW by Dec 2026, Says Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that a significant portion of the machinery at the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project is already operational, with the project expected to generate full capacity power by December 2026.
Khandu, who visited the project site, reviewed progress with officials of NHPC Limited and interacted with engineers and workers engaged in the construction.
“A significant portion of the machinery is already operational, and by December 2026, the project is expected to generate 2000 MW of power, making it the largest hydroelectric project in the country,” the Chief Minister added.
He also commended the workforce for their efforts, stating that the dedication of engineers, officials and labourers is contributing significantly to nation-building.
During his visit, Khandu also undertook a high-speed boat journey along the Subansiri reservoir, describing it as a “historic” experience.
The journey, from the project site to the Sibe-Rite confluence, highlighted the tourism potential of the region, he said.
A public meeting was later held where the Chief Minister interacted with residents of Kamle, Lower Siang and Upper Subansiri districts, thanking them for their continued support to the project.
Khandu said the acceptance of the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project by local communities reflects a shared vision for development and progress, adding that it would contribute to a more prosperous future for the state.