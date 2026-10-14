Geetanagar Police Station to Shift to New Premises on VIP Road in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Geetanagar Police Station in Guwahati is set to shift to a new location at the former residential quarters inside the Doordarshan complex on VIP Road, in the Borbari-Hengrabari area.

As per information, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta will inaugurate the newly established police station. Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, the local MLA, is also expected to attend the ceremony.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain will be present at the inauguration, along with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Central Police District. Officers-in-charge of several police stations are also expected to attend the event.

The new facility has been established at the old residential quarters of Doordarshan Colony, a residential complex situated along VIP Road in Guwahati.

The relocation is expected to provide the police station with a new operational base in the city. However, further details regarding the inauguration and the date on which the station will begin functioning from the new premises are awaited.