GHADC Chief Albinush Marak Resigns Ahead of No-Confidence Motion

Shillong: Albinush R. Marak resigned as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on Monday, hours before a scheduled no-confidence motion against him in the council.
Marak submitted his resignation to the Chairman of the council ahead of the meeting scheduled for 11 am, stating that he was stepping down “on moral grounds”.
“On moral grounds, I consider it proper to step down from the office rather than continue in a position where the majority of members no longer repose their confidence in my leadership,” he said.
In his resignation letter dated March 16, Marak said he was relinquishing the post of Chief Executive Member with immediate effect.
During his tenure, he said he had made sincere efforts to work for the welfare and development of the people of the Garo Hills region.
Marak also noted that the Executive Committee under his leadership had introduced and implemented several rules and measures aimed at safeguarding the rights, customs and interests of the people.
He added that a number of initiatives and developmental programmes were undertaken to strengthen the administration of the council, though some proposals could not be fully implemented due to certain circumstances.
The resignation came after 21 members of the district council decided to move a no-confidence motion against his leadership.
Marak said that in a democratic institution, the functioning of the Executive Committee depends on the support and confidence of the majority of its members.
Despite stepping down, Marak said he would continue to serve the people.
“Public service does not depend on holding a particular office, and I will continue to dedicate myself to the welfare and progress of our people,” he added.
He also requested the Chairman of the council to accept his resignation with immediate effect.