No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Defeated by Voice Vote

The no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was defeated by a voice vote on Wednesday, ending a marathon parliamentary session that lasted more than 13 hours and saw sharp exchanges between the ruling side and the Opposition.

The voice vote was conducted by officiating Speaker Jagdambika Pal amid intense chaos on the floor of the House, as Opposition members created a ruckus in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the motion — apparently angered by his pointed remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

