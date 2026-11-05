‘Ghanakanta Gogoi Shot Me as I Tried to Escape’: Satyendra Pathak Recounts Horror

Guwahati: Satyendra Pathak, the personal driver of the Bharali family and the lone survivor of the 26th October Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service Guwahati, today has returned home to Barpeta after spending 11 days undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Recounting the horrifying incident, Pathak said the trouble began when Ghanakanta Gogoi arrived at the hotel and got into an argument with Devarshi Bharali, son of Helena Bharali After a heated exchange, Gogoi allegedly entered the hotel reception, took out a pistol and opened fire, shooting Helena Bharali and Devarshi Bharali.

Pathak said he heard gunshots and attempted to flee along with others present at the scene. He recalled taking shelter inside a nearby computer shop in an effort to escape the attack. However, Gogoi allegedly pursued him, pushed open the door and attempted to shoot him.

Pathak said he tried to run but was shot in the back and collapsed. People inside the shop later informed him that he had been shot and helped him move outside. He recalled being disoriented and barely able to understand what was happening after sustaining the injury.

Expressing disbelief over the attack, Pathak said he had never imagined that Gogoi, whom he described as polite and well-behaved, could carry out such an act. He also expressed the belief that the shooting was premeditated.

Satyendra Pathak’s wife said that doctors had advised him to take rest and avoid speaking too much. She added that some heart-related complications had been detected and that he had been asked to return for a follow-up check-up after a month. Satyendra is also suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the traumatic shooting incident.

Although discharged from hospital, Pathak is reportedly still weak and experiencing health complications, including bleeding and dizziness. He said Gogoi’s death in a police encounter had eased their fear, but the family continues to seek justice and assistance to rebuild their lives.

Pathak, who has a six-year-old son and a daughter appearing for her board examinations, has appealed to the government, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for financial assistance towards his continued treatment and support for his children's needs, as he remains unable to work.