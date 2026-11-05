Hotel Bilas Inn: Injured Satyendra Pathak Has been Discharged from GMCH

Guwahati: Satyendra Pathak, who was injured in the 26th October firing, at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, has been discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today after 11 days of treatment.

As per reports, doctors have permitted Satyendra Pathak to return home after his recovery. He had been undergoing treatment at GMCH after sustaining injuries in the shooting incident, which claimed five lives.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting case, is scheduled to be conducted at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh today.

While interacting with the media, Satyendra Pathak’s wife said that he had not yet spoken about the 26th October incident or disclosed what exactly happened that night, when five people were killed and he sustained injuries. She only stated that doctors had advised him to take rest and focus on his recovery.

Notably, this was Satyendra Pathak’s first interaction with the media since the shooting incident at Hotel Bilas Inn. Meanwhile, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was killed in police encounter during an alleged escape attempt in Sivasagar district at 3: 10am on 4th November was brought to AMCH at around 7.10 pm on 4th November.

His body was kept in the hospital's morgue overnight as post-mortem examinations are not conducted after dark. His two brothers accompanied the body to the hospital. A three-member medical board has been constituted at AMCH to conduct the post-mortem examination. Further details and findings are awaited.

Gogoi was killed near Rongmon Dhaba at Phulpanisiga under Gorisagar Police Station limits while being taken from Guwahati by a Sivasagar Police team in connection with another case.