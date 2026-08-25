Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Sparks Social Media Debate

Guwahati: The actor Kriti Sanon’s response came amid strong reactions on social media to a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring her in an Indo-Western outfit. The advertisement shows Sanon wearing a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt. The styling has drawn criticism from some social media users, who questioned its suitability for the traditional festival celebrating the bond between siblings.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the advertisement on her Instagram Stories. She questioned why a woman would choose to wear revealing clothing while tying a rakhi to her brother and said the advertisement appeared “intentionally creepy”.

Raksha Bandhan is traditionally observed on the full moon of Shravan, usually in August. On the occasion, sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, around their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of love and protection. The celebrations typically include rituals such as aarti, tilak and the exchange of sweets and gifts.