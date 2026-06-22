Global Dreams on Hold: Falling Rupee and Stricter Visas Force Indian Students to Reconsider

New Delhi: A potent mix of a depreciating national currency and tightening immigration policies worldwide is compelling hundreds of thousands of middle-class Indian scholars to re-evaluate their plans for higher education abroad.

For years, moving overseas was seen as a definitive gateway to better career prospects. In 2025, over 1.2 million Indian students were registered at foreign universities, establishing India ahead of China as the world's primary source of international students. However, as shown in the article image_65205c.png, that momentum is hit by a sharp economic and regulatory downturn.

Key Obstacles Facing Outbound Students

Currency Depreciation: The Indian rupee has plummeted against major global currencies like the Euro, significantly inflating the cost of foreign tuition and living expenses.

Stricter Immigration Rules: Host nations across North America, Europe, and Australia are enforcing visa crackdowns, reducing post-study work opportunities.

Declining Enrolments: Industry experts report that student enrolments to the UK and US have already dropped by 20% over the last two years, with a further 10–15% decline projected.

Escalating Costs and Growing Anxiety

The financial strain is forcing many to take on substantial, stressful debts. Pragati Priya, a 29-year-old content creator from Jharkhand, is preparing to start a master’s degree in global economic affairs in Rome this September. While excited, she confessed to the BBC that the fluctuating exchange rates and mounting loan burdens have caused sleepless nights. Though family support allowed her to proceed, many others lack that safety net.

With diminishing job markets in the West and escalating entry barriers, the luxury of an international degree is rapidly becoming an unviable risk for India's middle class.