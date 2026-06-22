Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Leads by Example, Files SIR Form and Urges Youth to Enrol as Voters

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has officially submitted his Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form as part of the ongoing Electoral Roll, leading by example to encourage civic participation across the Himalayan state.

The Chief Minister completed the procedure at Mintokgang, his official residence in Gangtok, in the presence of senior election department officials. The ongoing revision process, initiated by the Election Commission, aims to systematically update voter lists by correcting existing data, deleting duplicate entries, and registering eligible citizens who have recently turned 18.

Following the submission, Tamang issued an appeal to the citizens of Sikkim, particularly the youth, urging them to verify their electoral details and complete their voter enrolment before the fast-approaching deadline. He emphasised that an updated, accurate electoral roll is the foundation of a robust democratic process.

State election authorities are currently running booth-level awareness campaigns across all districts to assist the public with manual form submissions and online registrations via the national voter portal, aiming for maximum coverage during this revision cycle.