Global Fuel Prices Jumped 40%, India Limited Hike to 5% Due to PM Modi’s Policies: Pijush Hazarika

Guwahati: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday told the Assam Assembly that despite a sharp rise in global fuel prices, the increase in India has remained comparatively limited due to the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in a discussion in the House, Hazarika stated that international oil prices have witnessed an increase of nearly 40 per cent, while fuel prices in India have risen by only around 5 per cent during the same period.

“Globally, oil prices have gone up by around 40 per cent, but in our country, the increase has been only about 5 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has run the country well,” the minister said during the Assembly session.

The remarks came amid discussions on inflation and the impact of rising fuel costs on the common public. The state government highlighted the Centre’s measures aimed at cushioning consumers from the full effect of fluctuations in international crude oil prices.

Hazarika also credited the Union government’s economic management for maintaining stability in the domestic market despite ongoing global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions affecting energy supplies worldwide.

The issue of fuel prices continues to remain a politically sensitive subject, with debates centring on taxation, global crude trends, and the impact on transportation and essential commodities.