Surjewala Skips Crime Branch Summons in Assam Over Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Row

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala failed to appear before the Assam Crime Branch on Saturday despite being directed to join the investigation in connection with the case involving Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera over controversial remarks linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to reports, Surjewala had been summoned as part of the ongoing probe into statements allegedly made by Pawan Khera concerning Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Sources said that during questioning by the Crime Branch, Khera had reportedly mentioned Surjewala’s name in relation to the matter, prompting investigators to seek his appearance.

The case against Pawan Khera was registered following allegations that he had made false accusations against the Assam Chief Minister’s wife, triggering a political controversy in the state.

Officials said the Crime Branch is continuing its investigation and further legal steps may follow depending on the course of the probe.