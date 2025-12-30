Global Interest in Kaziranga Soars as Foreign Tourist Footfall Rises 127%: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state is witnessing unprecedented global interest in Kaziranga National Park, following a sharp rise in foreign tourist arrivals as a sign of growing international confidence in Assam’s tourism potential.
In a post on social media, Sarma noted that foreign tourist visits to Kaziranga have increased by 127 per cent, attributing the surge to the state’s sustained focus on wildlife conservation, promotion of local culture and community-led tourism initiatives.
The Chief Minister said the growing footfall reflects Assam’s emergence as a leading wildlife destination on the global map, while also setting new standards for responsible and sustainable tourism.
He also encouraged travellers from India and abroad to visit the state and experience its natural and cultural richness.
"The world is discovering @kaziranga_like never before. A 127% surge in foreign tourists reflects rising global confidence in Assam’s conservation, culture and community-driven tourism, setting new benchmarks for wildlife destinations worldwide. Come & experience #AwesomeAssam," Sarma wrote on X.
Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is internationally known for its population of one-horned rhinoceros and continues to be one of Assam’s major tourism attractions.
Kaziranga National Park has seen an encouraging start to the 2025–26 tourist season, with a steady rise in visitor numbers, particularly from overseas. Park authorities have confirmed that the early months of the season have drawn more tourists compared to the same period last year.
Since the season opened in late September, nearly 1.5 lakh people have visited the world-famous park, indicating sustained interest despite some routine ups and downs in daily footfall.
Officials said around 7,000 foreign tourists, including visitors from Europe, Russia, Germany and several other countries, explored Kaziranga during the first three months of the season.
The increase in international visitors is being viewed as a positive sign for Assam’s tourism sector, especially as the park had recorded about 1.2 lakh visitors during the same period last year.
Officials of Kaziranga National Park are optimistic that tourist arrivals will pick up sharply from January. With a series of holidays and the peak travel season approaching, they expect a noticeable increase in both domestic and foreign visitors.
Authorities said the growing interest from overseas tourists, along with better conservation results on the ground, is likely to give a boost to Assam’s tourism economy and further strengthen Kaziranga’s position as one of India’s leading wildlife destinations.