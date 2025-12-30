Nagaon Marks Birth Centenary of Poet Nabakanta Barua; Dr Prayag Saikia Honoured with ‘Kabyaratna’

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Asomiya Sahitya Sanmilani celebrated the birth centenary of legendary Assamese poet Nabakanta Barua with a grand literary and cultural programme held at the Kallol Auditorium on Monday. The event paid rich tribute to the poet’s lasting contribution to Assamese literature and brought together writers, poets, scholars, and literature lovers from across the district.

The highlight of the programme was the presentation of the prestigious ‘Kabyaratna’ Award to noted poet and physician Dr Prayag Saikia for his contribution to Assamese poetry. The ceremony began at 2 pm with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a floral tribute to Nabakanta Barua’s portrait. The tribute was led by Naushad Akhtar Hazarika, General Secretary of the Kallol Cultural Group.

The award ceremony was presided over by Dr Risheshwar Thengal Saikia, President of the Nagaon District Asomiya Sahitya Sanmilani. Dr Prayag Saikia was honoured with a phulam gamocha, seleng, bouquet, memento, and a collection of literary books.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Saikia gave a humble and emotional account of how his poetic journey had been shaped to a large extent by Nabakanta Barua. He said that his journey with poetry started in the early 1970s and that to receive this award at a venue like Kallol auditorium, with which his literary beginnings had been so intimately entwined, was quite special.

brightly

The event also included a poetry session, which was titled "Sheetor Kabita Abeli," in which some poets read their poems, making it even more meaningful. The cultural event was even more enhanced because of a soulful music performance by Madhurya Mandit Sharma, during which she sang the popular Assamese number "Mayabini."

The programme was very efficiently handled by Nijora Saikia, the Secretary of the District Sahitya Sanmilani, Assam. The programme concluded with the recitation of the national anthem, leaving the audience with a sense of pride, inspiration, and devotion to the legend of Nabakanta Barua, who is one of the most beloved poets of Assam.