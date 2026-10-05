GMC Deploys Rapid Response Teams in Guwahati to Enforce Civic Rules

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has formed dedicated Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to collect spot fines for civic violations and provide emergency civic support across the city.

The civic body announced the initiative on Sunday, stating that the teams have been formed to make Guwahati cleaner, safer and more responsive. The RRTs will address civic violations and respond to urgent concerns in their respective areas.

Six teams have been deployed, one in each of GMC’s six administrative divisions. Each team has a dedicated blue-and-white vehicle and comprises sanitary inspectors, assistant sanitary inspectors and GMC police personnel. The teams will report to the executive engineer of their respective divisions, while the additional commissioner will oversee the overall operation.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania said the initiative would strengthen field-level monitoring and ensure action against violations related to sanitation, waste disposal and public hygiene.

Under the existing penalty system, spitting in public will cost around fine of Rs 300, while littering, public urination, illegal waste dumping and the use of banned plastic items can invite a Rs 500 fine. Dumping construction waste carries a Rs 2,000 penalty, while chemical waste disposal can attract a Rs 5,000 fine. Blocking natural drainage channels can result in a fine of up to Rs 25,000.

People can report civic violations or seek assistance by calling the GMC helpline at 8811007000.