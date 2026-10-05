Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea

Guwahati: Today, the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the main accused in the case concerning the death of Zubeen Garg.

Shyamkanu Mahanta has been lodged in Baksa District Jail for nearly a year after his arrest in October 2025 in connection with the case. He is currently in custody along with five other accused.

The hearing on his bail plea has already been completed, with a bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan fixing 5th October for pronouncing the order.

During the earlier proceedings, the Assam government informed the court about the progress of the trial. The state said that statements of 94 of the 394 witnesses had been recorded as of 14th August .

The government also informed the court that several key witnesses based in Singapore were yet to be examined. The Supreme Court had directed the Assam government to ensure that the trial proceeds without unnecessary delay.