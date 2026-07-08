GMC Fines Business Rs 1,000 for Dumping Garbage on Guwahati Road

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on a business establishment located on Bhupen Hazarika Path in Ward No. 23 for dumping garbage on a public road, as part of its ongoing crackdown on violations of municipal waste management rules.

As per a penalty receipt issued by the GMC and dated 7th July , the fine was collected from the establishment for littering waste on a public road, an offence under the corporation's municipal regulations.

GMC said enforcement drives are being carried out across various parts of Guwahati to identify unauthorised garbage dumping and other civic violations. It added that inspections have been intensified to ensure compliance with waste disposal norms and to promote a cleaner urban environment.

GMC officials reiterated that people and commercial establishments found dumping waste on roads or in public places will continue to face fines and other legal action under the existing municipal regulations. Similar enforcement drives will also be conducted in other wards as part of the corporation's routine monitoring.

Appealing to people of Guwahati and businesses to dispose of waste responsibly, the GMC urged citizens to use designated bins and maintain cleanliness. The corporation emphasised that keeping Guwahati clean is a shared civic responsibility and affirmed that strict action against violators will continue across the city.