GMC Imposes Spot Fines To Stop Littering And Boost Public Cleanliness In Guwahati

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has announced a revised schedule of spot fines for a range of sanitation-related offences as part of its ongoing efforts to promote cleanliness and improve public hygiene across the city.

In a public notice, the civic body stated that the penalties target violations including littering, illegal dumping of waste, public urination, open defecation, spitting in public places, burning of waste, and the use of banned plastic carry bags and other prohibited single-use plastic items.

Under the notified schedule, carrying or using banned plastic items will attract a spot fine of Rs 500, while spitting in public places will incur a penalty of Rs 300. Offences such as littering, illegal dumping of waste, public urination and open defecation will each be punishable with a fine of Rs 500.

The GMC has also fixed a fine of Rs 2,000 for the illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, as well as the improper disposal of faecal sludge, septage and other hazardous substances. Dumping chemical waste within GMC limits will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.

Among the steepest penalties, damaging stormwater drains, fencing, electric poles, bridge pillars or other public infrastructure will invite a fine of Rs 5,000. Blocking the natural flow of water in drains by dumping waste or other materials will attract a spot fine of Rs 25,000.

GMC said the revised penalties are aimed at ensuring compliance with sanitation regulations and encouraging residents, businesses and visitors to keep public spaces clean. Urging people to cooperate, the GMC appealed: "Follow the rules. Respect public spaces. Help make Guwahati cleaner every day."