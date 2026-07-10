GMC Shuts Down Eatery Operating Beside Public Toilet Following Hygiene Complaints in Arya Nagar

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has shut down an eatery operating beside a public toilet beneath the Arya Nagar flyover following public complaints over poor hygiene and sanitation.

The outlet was reportedly functioning adjacent to the Lions Club Public Toilet, a facility built for patients and visitors to a nearby cancer hospital. As per officials, the makeshift eatery had set up eight plastic dining tables, chairs and a refrigerator in close proximity to the public toilet, raising serious concerns about public health and food safety.

Acting on complaints from residents, GMC officials conducted an inspection at the site near Arya Vidyapeeth College on Thursday. During the inspection, GMC authorities found multiple sanitation violations and immediately ordered the closure of the establishment.

The civic body also carried out an eviction drive, removing furniture and other items from the premises as part of the enforcement action.

In an official statement shared on social media, the GMC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining clean and hygienic public spaces under its Clean Guwahati campaign.

"Public health comes first," the civic body stated, adding that it will continue taking strict action against establishments that violate sanitation and public health