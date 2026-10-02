GMCH Assistant Professor Dismissed Over Rs 8,000 Bribery Allegation

Guwahati: An assistant professor in the Forensic Medicine Department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Manoj Kumar Baishya, has been dismissed from service after a departmental inquiry found him guilty of accepting a bribe.

As per reports, Baishya was arrested in 2019 while allegedly accepting Rs 8,000 in connection with a post-mortem examination report. The arrest was carried out by the investigating team and the Anti-Corruption Branch.

The alleged bribery incident was related to the preparation of a post-mortem examination report, following which action was initiated against the doctor. A departmental inquiry was subsequently conducted to examine the allegations against Baishya. The inquiry reportedly established the charges levelled against him.

After the findings of the departmental investigation, the authorities decided to terminate Baishya’s services. His dismissal comes several years after his arrest in the alleged bribery case.

The action highlights the disciplinary measures taken by the official team after the allegations against the GMCH faculty member were found to be substantiated through the departmental proceedings.

Further details are awaited.