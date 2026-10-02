Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Leaders Pay Tribute to India’s Second Prime Minister

Guwahati: Today, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti is being observed across India, to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Known for his simplicity, integrity and commitment to public service, Shastri played a significant role in shaping India during a challenging period. Born Lal Bahadur Shrivastava, he dropped his caste surname at a young age as a protest against the caste system. The title ‘Shastri’, meaning scholar, was an academic degree awarded to him by Kashi Vidyapeeth in 1925.

At the age of 16, Shastri responded to Mahatma Gandhi’s call to join the Non-Cooperation Movement and decided to discontinue his studies. His iconic slogan, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, highlighted the contribution of India’s soldiers and farmers to the nation.

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Shastri, recalling his association with Assam and his role in addressing the state’s language agitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Shastri, describing his simplicity and dedication as deeply inspiring.

President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects to the former Prime Minister at Vijay Ghat in New Delhi.