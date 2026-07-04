GMCH Launches Internal Inquiry After Nurse Allegedly Administers Wrong Injections to Fever Patient

Guwahati: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has launched an internal inquiry into an alleged case of medical negligence in which a patient admitted with fever was mistakenly administered injections meant for a kidney patient, reportedly leading to a deterioration in her condition.

Responding to the allegation, GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said the hospital had witnessed a heavy influx of patients over the past few days and that the error occurred during a particularly busy night shift.

As per Dr Choudhury, a nursing intern was on duty at the time of the incident, while the two patients involved were admitted to adjacent beds.

"Unfortunately, the nurse failed to identify the correct bed number and mistakenly administered the injections to the wrong patient," he said.

The Superintendent stated that the hospital acted promptly after the error was detected. "The nurse responsible for the mistake has been relieved of her duties from today," he added.

Dr Choudhury also confirmed that Head Nurse Minakshi Duwara was supervising the ward during the shift when the incident occurred.

To confirm the circumstances surrounding the medication mix-up, the hospital has constituted an internal inquiry committee. The panel will examine the sequence of events and determine whether established medical protocols were followed.

The GMCH administration further stated that nursing staff regularly undergo training and, in the wake of the incident, additional skill-based training programmes will be introduced at the earliest to minimise the risk of similar errors in the future.

The incident came to light after the family of Kabita Deka alleged that a junior nurse mistakenly administered three injections prescribed for a kidney patient while she was undergoing treatment for fever, causing her health to deteriorate. The inquiry is expected to determine responsibility and recommend appropriate action.