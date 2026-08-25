Goalpara: Nzrul Islam’s Body Recovered from Jaljali River After Two-Day Search

Guwahati: The body of a college student who went missing after entering the Jaljali River in Goalpara district was recovered by an SDRF diving team following a two-day search operation. The deceased has been identified as Nazrul Islam, a resident of Nabagota Simlitola Bhatipara.

Islam had gone to the river on Sunday afternoon to bring back cattle that had been left grazing nearby. He reportedly entered the deep waters of the Jaljali River near his home but was swept away and subsequently went missing.

After the incident, an SDRF diving team launched an extensive search operation in the river. After two days of sustained efforts, the team recovered Islam’s body on Monday evening.

The body was found approximately 1.5 km downstream from the location where he was last seen. The recovery has left his family in mourning, while further details surrounding the incident are awaited.