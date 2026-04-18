GOC Gajraj Corps Reviews Operational Readiness at Lachit Borphukan Military Station in Assam

Dhubri: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Neeraj Shukla, visited the newly established Lachit Borphukan Military Station in Dhubri and reviewed its operational preparedness and ongoing infrastructure development, said Gajraj Corps.
“Lt Gen Neeraj Shukla, GOC, Gajraj Corps visited the newly established Lachit Borphukan Military Station, Dhubri, Assam and reviewed operational readiness and ongoing infrastructure development,” Gajraj Corps said in a statement on Friday.
The Corps further added that the GOC appreciated the professionalism and dedication of the troops deployed at the station.
“The GOC lauded the efforts of the troops and commended them for their professionalism, commitment and tireless efforts in safeguarding our borders,” it said.
During the visit, Lt Gen Shukla also interacted with Capt (IN) Girish Kumar (Retd), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Dhubri, who has been working towards strengthening veteran welfare initiatives in Lower Assam.
He also met veterans and civil dignitaries present on the occasion.
The visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational preparedness and strengthen coordination between the armed forces, veterans, and civil administration in the region.