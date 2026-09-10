Golaghat : Wild Elephant Spotted with Tyre Stuck Around Its Neck

Guwahati: Today, morning an unusual and concerning incident was reported from Bakiyal near Numaligarh in Golaghat, after a wild elephant was spotted moving through the area with an old tyre stuck around its neck.

As per eyewitnesses, the elephant had emerged from the forest and entered a human-inhabited area when they noticed the tyre lodged around its neck. The circumstances that led to the tyre becoming trapped remain unclear.

The sighting has raised concern among residents, who fear that the tyre could cause injuries or make it difficult for the elephant to move, feed or drink normally.

Forest Department team have reached the area and are closely monitoring the animal’s condition. Forest team are expected to assess the situation and determine the safest way to remove the tyre without causing further distress or injury to the elephant.