Goods-laden trucks resume journey to Manipur under police escort after days of disruption

Guwahati: Today, the movement of goods-laden trucks along the Assam–Manipur border resumed under police escort after hundreds of vehicles remained stranded for several days amid heightened security concerns.

As per reports, trucks transporting food grains, essential commodities and other supplies from different parts of the country had been halted along the Assam–Manipur border, resulting in long queues of vehicles and disrupting the supply of essential goods to Manipur.

Truck drivers and helpers alleged that they had been stranded for days without adequate access to food, safe drinking water or medical facilities. Many reportedly relied on water from nearby hill streams for survival, raising concerns over their health and hygiene.

The prolonged disruption also led to the deterioration of perishable goods loaded in several vehicles, while transporters and traders suffered financial losses due to delayed deliveries. Drivers said the uncertainty had taken a significant mental and economic toll on those stranded.

The stranded drivers and helpers appealed to the authorities to restore normal movement at the earliest and provide immediate relief, including food, clean drinking water, medical assistance and other essential services.

Observers warned that any further disruption along the border could adversely affect the transportation network and the supply of essential commodities to Manipur.

In a significant development, Government today morning began allowing goods-laden trucks to proceed towards Manipur under police protection, ensuring their safe passage and preventing any attacks or damage to the vehicles during transit.