Manipur Governor condemns Ukhrul ambush as two Assam Rifles personnel lose their lives

Guwahati: The Governor of Manipur has expressed profound grief over the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Ukhrul district, condemning the attack as a "dastardly act of violence" and extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement shared by Raj Bhavan, Manipur, on social media platform Twitter, the Governor said he was "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two brave Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Ukhrul today".

Strongly condemning the attack, he said such acts of violence have no place in society and cannot weaken the collective resolve to uphold peace and security.

The Governor also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and prayed that they find strength and courage during this difficult time. He further wished those injured in the incident a speedy recovery, praying for their resilience, strength and early return to health.

The statement follows the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel after unidentified armed men allegedly ambushed a convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles near Nungshang Kong in Manipur's Ukhrul district on July 6, according to sources.

The convoy was reportedly passing through the area when it came under attack. The two personnel sustained critical injuries in the ambush. Efforts were initially made to airlift or shift them to Imphal for advanced medical treatment. However, as their condition deteriorated, they were taken to the Assam Rifles camp at Sangshak in Ukhrul district, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

After the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace those responsible for the attack. The identities of the assailants and the motive behind the ambush were not immediately known.

Earlier, before the deaths of the two personnel were confirmed, Manipur Home Minister K. Govindas Singh had condemned the attack, stating that such incidents disrupt the peace and harmony that the people of the state aspire to uphold. He had also wished the injured personnel a speedy and complete recovery.