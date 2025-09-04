Gorchuk Murder: Man Kills Friend, Throws Body Stuffed in Sack Into River

Guwahati: A chilling murder case has come to light in Gorchuk, Guwahati, where a man allegedly killed his own friend and attempted to dispose of the body by stuffing it inside a satchel and throwing it into a river. The incident took place on Wednesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Rafikul Islam. According to preliminary reports, the accused and the victim were close acquaintances, but the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Police sources said the accused tried to conceal the crime by dumping the satchel containing the body into the water. The gruesome discovery has sent shockwaves across the locality.

The Basistha Police Station has registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officers are questioning suspects and locals to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder.

Authorities have assured that the culprit will be tracked down soon and face stringent legal action.