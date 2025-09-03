Fan murder case: Trial court quashes bail plea of Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda

The 57th Sessions Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of Pavithra Gowda, partner of actor Darshan and the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. Gowda had applied for bail on technical grounds.

Her counsel argued that the police had filed the chargesheet under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) instead of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Since the BNS and BNSS came into effect in June last year, the chargesheet was invalid and Pavithra Gowda should be granted bail, the counsel submitted.

The prosecution countered that cases which occurred before the implementation of the BNS and BNSS would continue to be investigated and chargesheets filed under the IPC and CrPC. It argued that an attempt was being made to mislead the court. The prosecution also cited Supreme Court observations regarding Gowda and other accused, noting that their bail pleas had already been rejected.

Expressing displeasure over the arguments presented in favour of Gowda, the trial court dismissed her petition.

Meanwhile, the court will also hear a petition filed by prison authorities seeking permission to transfer actor Darshan from Bengaluru Central Jail to Ballari Prison.

Along with Darshan, the authorities have sought to shift other accused - Jagadish, Laxman, Nagaraj, and Pradosh - to different prisons across the state.

Darshan’s counsel has separately filed a petition requesting that prison authorities be allowed to provide him with two bedsheets and two pillows, citing his complaint of back pain.

Earlier, the Supreme Court overturned the Karnataka High Court’s decision. While the High Court had granted him bail, the Supreme Court rejected the plea.

A bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan delivered the verdict to revoke Darshan’s bail.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court had objected to the High Court’s order, remarking that the High Court had passed a decision on bail as if it were deciding conviction or acquittal.

The Supreme Court questioned whether the High Court gives such orders in other cases as well and added that they will not “repeat such a mistake”. (IANS)

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha calls out brand websites for using her photographs without permission

Also Watch: