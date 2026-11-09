Government Plans to Build First Defence Park on 1,984 Acres in Morigaon

Guwahati: The Government of Assam is taking steps to establish itself as a defence manufacturing hub in eastern India, with the state government planning to set up its first defence park on nearly 1,984 acres of land at Nellie in Morigaon district.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development on 9th November , stating that the proposed facility would bring arms manufacturing closer to India's eastern frontiers, reduce supply timelines and create employment opportunities for skilled youth.

Describing the project as an initiative aimed at strengthening national security, Sarma said the defence park would help shorten supply lines and ensure faster replenishment of military equipment.

"Our planned Defence Park will put arms manufacturing closer to our eastern frontiers, shortening supply lines, enabling faster replenishment while creating skilled jobs for our youth," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

The Assam Cabinet approved the allotment of approximately 1,984 acres of land at Nellie on 3rd November for the proposed project. The initiative is expected to mark the state's entry into the defence manufacturing sector.

Alongside his announcement, Sarma shared a video highlighting Assam's proposed industrial push towards defence manufacturing. The video described the state's progress as moving at "missile speed" and stated, "We have stood guard for India; now, we will build for India."

The proposal to establish a defence corridor in Assam had earlier been discussed by Sarma with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2024. At the time, the Chief Minister had indicated that the proposal was at an advanced stage of consideration, while noting that the process could take time due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The proposed defence park is expected to strengthen Assam's strategic and industrial presence in eastern India while creating opportunities for defence-related industries, investment and skilled employment.

The project is also aimed at positioning the state as an important contributor to India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.