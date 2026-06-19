Government to Establish First Government Ayurvedic Medical College in Tripura with 60 Seats

Guwahati: In a major boost to Ayurvedic medicine and medical education, Tripura has received approval from the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine under the Ministry of AYUSH to establish the Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Udaipur in Gomati district.

The announcement was made today by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha through a post on social media.

Expressing his excitement at the development, Dr Saha said that the commission had approved the state's proposal to establish the Ayurvedic medical college with an intake capacity of 60 students from the 2026–27 academic session.

“I am delighted to share that the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, has accepted our application for the establishment of the Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Udaipur with an intake capacity of 60 seats from the academic session 2026–27,” the Chief Minister said.

Sharing the approval as a landmark achievement for the state, Dr Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in strengthening healthcare and medical education across the country.

As per the Chief Minister, the new college will play a significant role in advancing Ayurvedic education in Tripura, promoting traditional systems of medicine, and creating new opportunities for students aspiring to pursue careers in Ayurveda.

He added that the college and hospital is expected to enhance healthcare services in the state while contributing to the broader objective of integrating traditional medicine into the healthcare system.

The institution, which will be the first government Ayurvedic medical college in Tripura, is expected to emerge as a key centre for education, research and healthcare delivery in Ayurveda across the north-eastern region.